About Word In Black:

Word In Black is a dynamic and innovative media platform dedicated to amplifying the voices and stories of the Black community. We strive to provide an engaging, thought-provoking, and empowering space for underrepresented voices to be heard. Our mission is to foster a sense of community, understanding, and empowerment through informative, inspiring, and culturally relevant content.

Job Description:

As the Director of Business Development at Word In Black, you will play a pivotal role in driving revenue growth through strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and branded content initiatives. You will be responsible for building and executing revenue-generation strategies, collaborating with major brands, and enhancing our audience reach. This role is a unique opportunity to make a significant impact on both our financial success and our mission of promoting diverse and inclusive storytelling.

Responsibilities:

Revenue Growth Strategy: Develop and execute a comprehensive revenue growth strategy that aligns with Word In Black’s mission and values, and builds collaboration with the publisher investors. This includes short-term and long-term revenue planning.

Branded Content Projects: Source and secure branded content projects with major brands that resonate with our audience and align with our editorial standards.

Strategic Development: Lead the strategic development of revenue-generating initiatives, working closely with the executive team to identify new opportunities for expansion.

Sponsorship Management: Cultivate and maintain relationships with sponsors and partners, negotiating sponsorship agreements and ensuring successful fulfillment of sponsor commitments.

Audience Expansion: Collaborate with the editorial and marketing teams to develop strategies that expand our audience and engage with our community effectively.

Financial Management: Oversee the budgeting and financial planning for revenue operations, ensuring profitability and sustainable growth.

Team Leadership: Build and lead a high-performing revenue team, setting clear goals, monitoring performance, and fostering a collaborative work environment.

Data Analysis: Utilize data-driven insights to make informed decisions and optimize revenue generation efforts.

Reporting: Provide regular reports to the CEO and board of directors on revenue performance, goals, and initiatives.

Qualifications:

Proven experience in a senior leadership role with a focus on revenue generation, preferably in the media or publishing industry.

A strong track record of successfully sourcing and managing branded content projects and sponsorships with major brands.

Exceptional strategic thinking and planning skills, with the ability to drive revenue growth through innovative and creative approaches.

Strong negotiation and relationship-building skills, with the ability to cultivate and maintain partnerships.

Experience building and managing sales pipeline development

Understanding of digital media and a passion for promoting diversity and inclusion in storytelling.

Analytical and data-driven mindset, with the ability to use data to inform decision-making.

Excellent leadership and team-building skills, with the ability to inspire and lead a high-performing revenue team.

Outstanding communication and presentation skills.

Bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, communications, or a related field. A master’s degree or relevant certifications is a plus.

If you are a dynamic, results-driven leader who is passionate about driving revenue growth while promoting diverse and inclusive storytelling, we encourage you to apply for the position of Director of Business Development at Word In Black. The compensation for this position includes a significant base salary, plus commission, with expected total pay at target of $140,000-180,000.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should submit their resume, a cover letter, and any relevant supporting materials to lindsey.estes@localmedia.org with the subject line “Director of Business Development Application – Word In Black.”

Word In Black is an equal opportunity employer, and we encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences. We look forward to welcoming a dedicated and innovative Director of Business Development to our team.

Location: Anywhere in the continental United States. LMA/LMF and all affiliates are virtual organizations. You need reliable internet access and a commercial airport nearby for occasional travel, when conditions allow.