Type: Full-time, two-year employment contract (renewal possible).

Location: Remote. LMA/LMF and all affiliates are virtual organizations. You need reliable internet access and a commercial airport nearby for occasional travel,

Open: Starts in January 2024.

Reports to: Managing Director, Word in Black.

Compensation: $55,000/year plus a competitive benefits package, including a choice of health plans, 401(k), technology stipend, and generous PTO. This is a two-year employment contract that may be renewed depending on funding.

Job Summary: We seek a technologically driven, data-savvy journalist to analyze, cover, and illuminate education news for Word In Black. The education data reporter will pitch, report, and write data-based and driven stories and create data visualizations on a range of K-12 education topics impacting the Black community, with an eye toward covering Black children, communities, educators, and families through an asset lens.

The reporter should have a strong understanding of education trends, policies, and challenges at the state, local, and federal level, and should have a diverse Rolodex of sources. The reporter should be able to break complex education issues down so that someone who has not been in a school for years can understand why they should care and why they should care now.

Essence of the job:

From the outset, most of the Reporter’s efforts will focus on these responsibilities:

Generate ideas for data-based and driven stories and analysis on a range of topics, which would be suitable for visualization in legacy and new media across the collaborative

Produce at least one original story per week and write copy, as required, to accompany these visualizations

Collect data, including FOIA requests, and analyze and prepare it for publication

Work on the data for output, for print and web, as required by the managing director

Plan and execute quantitative analyses — and interpret results — in support of investigative stories and visualization

Use statistical tools to identify significant data trends

Explore and summarize data using relational database software

Visualize and find patterns in spatial data using GIS software

Produce and write other Word In Black copy as needed, and develop and contribute to multiplatform offerings, including newsletters and live events.

Work with all 10 Word In Black publishers to localize data-driven stories as needed

Assist other reporters with their data needs

Keep up on best-in-class statistical tools — and be able to present them to wider stakeholders from a non-statistical background

Keep up on best-in-class journalistic practices

Desirable skills include: Knowledge of issues surrounding K-12 education — and preferably the spectrum from pre-K through college — and comfort reading and analyzing education research. Familiarity with education databases such as CRDC, CEDARS, and IPEDS is a plus.

The ideal candidate must have:

A track record of working remotely and a demonstrated ability to think creatively and entrepreneurially in order to excel and achieve goals

3+ years experience as a reporter

Experience working with and reporting on the Black community

Excellent interpersonal skills, solid editorial judgment, and the ability to write quickly and cleanly on deadline.

A bachelor’s degree or comparable experience is required. A degree in journalism or a quantitative field is a plus.

We are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion; diverse candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

It probably won’t work out if:

You don’t have a passion for solving racial inequities in K-12 education.

You are not a team player.

You don’t believe that legacy media and digital media can coexist.

You don’t share the belief that a strong, independent, Black-owned press is vital to a healthy democracy.

Want to be considered? Send a résumé and cover letter explaining why you’re ideal for this role to: wibjobs@localmedia.org

Deadline: The deadline to apply is Friday, December 22, 2023, but we will review applicants on a rolling basis.

About Word In Black

Word In Black is a groundbreaking digital startup backed by 10 of the nation’s leading Black-owned publishers, and managed by the Local Media Foundation. This collaborative seeks to confront inequities, elevate solutions, and amplify the Black experience with a solutions journalism approach.

About Local Media Association / Local Media Foundation

Local Media Association brings all media together to share, network, collaborate, and more. More than 3,000 newspapers, TV stations, radio stations, digital-only publications, and research and development partners engage with LMA as members or constituents of our programs. As a 501(c)(6) trade association, LMA is focused on the business side of local media. Its programs and labs focus on revenue growth and new business models. LMA helps local media companies develop their strategies via cutting-edge programs, conferences, webinars, research, and training. Local Media Foundation serves as the innovation and transformation affiliate of LMA. Incorporating our four strategic pillars — business transformation, journalism funded by philanthropy, industry collaboration, and sustainability for publishers of color — LMF helps provide local media companies with the strategies and resources for meaningful innovation and impactful journalism projects.