Type: Full-time, 18-month employment contract (renewal possible).

Location: Remote. LMA/LMF and all affiliates are virtual organizations. You need reliable internet access and a commercial airport nearby for occasional travel.

Open: January 2024.

Reports to: Managing Director, Word in Black.

Compensation: $55,000/year plus a competitive benefits package, including a choice of health plans, 401(k), technology stipend, and generous PTO/holidays. This is an 18-month employment contract that may be renewed depending on funding.

Job Summary: We seek an experienced journalist who is well-informed about the challenges presented by racism and its resulting inequities — and curious about and committed to solutions — to report on the way religious communities create and drive social justice movements. The reporter will pitch, report, and write on belief, behavior, and belonging by exploring topics such as the way African American faith communities put their spiritual understanding of social and racial justice into practice on an individual, institutional, and community level.

The reporter will examine religious-based solutions to inequalities, the intersection of faith, power, and Black identity; race, truth, and reconciliation; identity formation; collaboration and conflict; and bridging differences. The reporter will also examine the perspectives of Black youth as society continues to become less religious.

Essence of the job:

Most of the Reporter’s efforts will focus on these responsibilities:

Identify, pitch, and report solutions-oriented stories.

Write two to three stories — including quick news and analysis pieces — each week.

Keep up on best-in-class journalistic practices.

Assist with other reporting and editorial duties, like research, production, fact-checking, and copy-editing as needed.

Work with the data team to help guide visual storytelling as needed.

Develop and contribute to multiplatform offerings, including newsletters and live events.

Desirable skills include: The reporter should have a strong understanding of the history of religious communities and social justice movements, as well as the trends, challenges, and solutions in the present, and should have a diverse contact list of sources from a variety of religious and faith traditions.

The ideal candidate must have:

Optimism and passion about the news and its role in serving the Black community.

A track record of working remotely and a demonstrated ability to think creatively and entrepreneurially in order to excel and achieve goals.

3+ years experience as a reporter.

Experience working with and reporting on the Black community.

Excellent interpersonal skills, solid editorial judgment, and the ability to write quickly and cleanly on deadline.

Receptive to feedback and flexible with regard to shifting work responsibilities.

A bachelor’s degree or comparable experience is required. A degree in journalism is a plus.

We are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion; diverse candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

It probably won’t work out if:

You don’t believe religion and faith are a source of inspiration for social justice movements.

You are not a team player.

You don’t believe that legacy media and digital media can coexist.

You don’t share the belief that a strong, independent, Black-owned press is vital to a healthy democracy.

Want to be considered? Send a résumé and cover letter explaining why you’re ideal for this role to: wibjobs@localmedia.org.

Deadline: The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, but we will review applicants on a rolling basis.

About Word In Black

Word In Black is a groundbreaking digital startup backed by 10 of the nation’s leading Black-owned publishers, and managed by the Local Media Foundation. This collaborative seeks to confront inequities, elevate solutions, and amplify the Black experience with a solutions journalism approach.

About Local Media Association / Local Media Foundation

Local Media Association brings all media together to share, network, collaborate and more. More than 3,000 newspapers, TV stations, radio stations, digital-only publications, and research and development partners engage with LMA as members or constituents of our programs. As a 501(c)(6) trade association, LMA is focused on the business side of local media. Its programs and labs focus on revenue growth and new business models. LMA helps local media companies develop their strategies via cutting-edge programs, conferences, webinars, research, and training.

Local Media Foundation serves as the innovation and transformation affiliate of LMA. Incorporating our four strategic pillars — business transformation, journalism funded by philanthropy, industry collaboration, and sustainability for publishers of color — LMF helps provide local media companies with the strategies and resources for meaningful innovation and impactful journalism projects.