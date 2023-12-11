This post was originally published on The Washington Informer

By Washington Informer Staff

The Climate Action Campaign recently honored Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and Summer Lee (D-Pa.), members of the Congressional Black Caucus, along with three other lawmakers with the organization’s second annual Climate Change-Maker Award.

The award is granted to congressional members for their leadership on climate change and clean energy over the past year, including championing efforts to advance federal action to cut climate pollution and defending climate progress in the face of persistent opposition in Congress.

Rochester is recognized as a leader among her colleagues, calling for bold federal action to slash harmful climate pollution and advance environmental justice as a key voice on the House Energy & Commerce Committee.

“One of my top priorities since arriving in Congress has been ensuring that my constituents have clean air to breathe, clean water to drink, and a planet preserved for generations to come,” Rochester said. “Delawareans don’t need to be told about the climate crisis — as the lowest-lying state in the country, we live it every day. That’s why I’ll continue my work to fight the climate crisis, create the clean energy jobs of the future, and preserve the planet for generations to come.”

Lee, whose district encompasses Pittsburgh and the surrounding area, is recognized for being a powerful voice in Congress for improving air quality, energy efficiency and weatherization benefits for her constituents made available through the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and has become a vocal critic of the fossil fuel industry.

“I ran for office fighting for environmental justice to ensure that communities like where I grew up in Mon Valley had access to clean air and clean water,” Lee said. “I’m committed to building on these investments to ensure we tackle the climate crisis, reduce harmful emissions, and pass down a clean, climate-resilient Pennsylvania for future generations.”

Margie Alt, CAC campaign director, praises the two legislators, saying “We look forward to continuing to work with them to defend and build on the climate progress we’ve made.”

The other lawmakers honored by CAC were Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), and U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.).

