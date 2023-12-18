This post was originally published on Defender Network

By Aswad Walker

Any way you slice it, Black seniors are more in danger of living food-insecure lives than their age peers. According to Feeding Hungry, a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries and local meal programs dedicated to helping people access the food and resources they need to thrive, in 2021, Black seniors were 3.8 times as likely, and Latino seniors were three times as likely to experience food insecurity compared to white seniors.

Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston (IM) is preparing to distribute holiday gift bags to over 5,3000 homebound seniors across the Greater Houston/Galveston area. These gifts, in many instances, are the only presents seniors will receive this holiday season.

IM’s efforts are sorely needed. With the number of adults 60 and older surging in Texas (as it is nationally), this population in the Lone Star State is expected to more than double from 2000 to 2030 to more than six million. These are troubling numbers when you realize that Texas has one of the highest percentages of older adults struggling with hunger (over 20%), compared to national numbers (14.4%).

I mportant Stats

Regarding seniors and food insecurity, Meals on Wheels provides the following information:

· Food insecurity, limited income, ethnic minority status and physical immobility have been associated with high nutrition risk and inadequate nutrient intake in older adults. · Compared to their food-secure counterparts, food-insecure older adults have lower nutrient intake and higher risk for chronic health conditions. · Among older adults, 31% live in or near poverty. Older adults living on low incomes are more likely than those of higher incomes to report not getting enough to eat and skipping meals due to lack of food. They are often faced with the difficult choice of buying medications or food. Older adults living on the lowest incomes have much lower nutrient intake than the overall older adult population. · Approximately 22% of older Texans are isolated or living alone. Research shows people 65 and older who live alone consume fewer Aging Texas Well | Nutritional Health 2 calories than those who live with others. People living alone tend to eat less and often choose easy-to-prepare foods that are less nutritious, which puts them at risk for deficiencies. · Unintentional weight loss in older adults is strongly correlated with morbidity and mortality, even among older adults living independently.17,18,19 Malnutrition in older adults can lead to prolonged hospital stays, additional health complications and more frequent hospital readmissions, all of which have financial implications.

Holiday Gift Bags

These realities make IM’s holiday gift bags, which contain more than food, all the more important.

“Each bag is filled with items often requested by Meals on Wheels recipients, such as warm socks and hats, toiletries, and games,” read an IM statement. “Volunteers make homemade cards to add extra cheer.”

IM seeks to raise $50,000 to cover the costs of these gifts for elderly neighbors, but they have been helped in their overall winter season efforts. To that point, IM will deliver a supply of shelf-stable meals in case icy weather disrupts its daily deliveries as part of its “Winter Meals” project made possible by a $25,000 grant from CenterPoint Energy.

“We are incredibly grateful to CenterPoint Energy for their generous grant, which allows us to ensure the safety and well-being of our homebound seniors this winter,” said Martin B. Cominsky, CEO of Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston. “The Meals on Wheels Winter Meals Project and the holiday gift bags are a testament to the power of collaboration and compassion in our community.”

Through initiatives like the Meals on Wheels Winter Meals Project and the Holiday Gift Project, IM strives to make a positive impact on the lives of homebound seniors.

To contribute to the Holiday Gift Bags for seniors, please visit https://www.imgh.org/holiday-gift-bags/.