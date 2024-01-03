Editor’s note: When we first discussed creating the Black Horoscope at Word In Black, I immediately thought of enlisting the person I have consulted about these matters for most of my life: my grandpa. He possesses a true gift for understanding how planetary energies affect us, and he has never steered me wrong. I hope you enjoy a bit of his guidance, for which I am eternally grateful. — Nadira Jamerson, Digital Editor

Astrology is a spiritual science that opens doors to the fascinating world of planetary energies and the subtle patterns that connect you to the cosmos. Although our fast-paced and industrial world often separates us from nature and each other, and the events of life can seem random and unfair, through the lens of astrology, you can discover the subtle threads that connect us all and influence the way we weave the fabric of our life experience. With this understanding, you can begin to consciously reclaim your role as a creator, working in harmony with life.

From an astrological perspective, 2024 is going to be a big year. It promises a major shift in social awareness for communities around the world. After spending 16 years in the earth sign Capricorn, Pluto, the planet of evolutionary growth and transformation, is moving into the air sign Aquarius for the next 21 years. This shift in planetary energy will stimulate a deeper interest in the values and ideas that shape society. In short, Pluto brings into expression the universal principles we each carry within our own soul to remind us that without justice, there can be no peace.

Wondering how your sign may be influenced by Pluto’s humanitarian nature this year? Read on to find out, and to learn which social justice movements to support in 2024.

ARIES and ARIES RISING

Superpowers: Optimistic, energetic, confident, trail-blazer

Initiatives you can help: Climate justice, economic justice, LGBTQ+ rights

As Pluto progresses into Aquarius, you will be strongly drawn to take action on issues concerning economic justice and/or creating greater protections and funding for those affected by industrial pollution and resulting illness. You are a great asset to any movement. The challenges of leadership you may face require courage and also a clear head. Inspire others to envision the healing of our world. Channel your energy and your passion intelligently.

TAURUS and TAURUS RISING

Superpowers: Practical, grounded, loyal, steady

Initiatives you can help: Economic justice, education equity, voting rights

You are entering a time that will create profound shifts in your view of society, the world, and your place in it. Your sense of security may be deeply shaken. Challenges that arise will awaken you to the importance of using your financial expertise and basic understanding of how things work as instruments for change. You are no longer the same person. Look to how you can support education and voting rights. You are in a unique position to follow the money and expose the truth. Build the foundations for a just future.

GEMINI and GEMINI RISING

Superpowers: Intelligent, curious, clever, information magnet

Initiatives you can help: Economic equality, climate justice, reproductive rights

Don’t be too surprised at the pushback you may experience because of your involvement with social justice issues. These are bringing you to a new level of empowerment this year. Through speaking out, writing, and sharing ideas, you can exert a powerful influence. Create alliances with other influencers. Help people understand the connection between the concepts that create social constructs and how they affect our quality of life. Use your brilliant mentality to re-frame the issues! Fight established structures with new ideas for economic equality, climate justice, and reproductive rights.

CANCER and CANCER RISING

Superpowers: Caring, nurturing, artistic, good sense for business

Initiatives you can help: Health equity, housing equity, reproductive rights

Over this next year or more, you feel a greater sense of responsibility for others — those you are close with, as well as your world family of sisters and brothers. Your ability to connect with people and build trust is a true gift. Don’t let a few downers discourage you. Some folks just aren’t ready for the change you want to bring into the world. Focus your energy on those who respond to encouragement and want to move forward with you. They need you. Help to protect them. Help them to grow.

LEO and LEO RISING

Superpowers: Confident, generous, charismatic, creative

Initiatives you can help: LGBTQ+ rights, educational equity, reproductive rights, reparations

Pluto in Aquarius may challenge your sense of self-importance, but don’t resent or resist it — it’s just the universe helping you to be honest with yourself, keeping the old ego in check. In spite of that, the warmth of your personality, combined with the air of dignity and respect you naturally command, not only wins you many friends and followers, but also catapults you into the role of organizer in the coming years. You may find yourself inspired to serve in ways that promote well-being for the homeless, affordable housing, universal health care, or economic reforms and reparations.

VIRGO and VIRGO RISING

Superpowers: Analytical, reliable, meticulous, serviceful

Initiatives you can help: LGBTQ+ rights, health equity, education, and housing equity

Your desire to be of service finds numerous new outlets this year. Discover ways to give practical support while celebrating the creativity, beauty, integrity, and raw courage of those in the LGBTQ+ community who are stepping out and declaring their true selves to the world. You can also make effective contributions in education for people of color — especially for children. There may be opportunities to work with or expand the role of HBCUs as well.

LIBRA and LIBRA RISING

Superpowers: Diplomatic, charming, peacemaker, mediator

Initiatives you can help: Health equity, domestic violence awareness, housing equity, reproductive rights

This year will find you propelled more deeply than ever in not only helping the unhoused, but also advocating for relief and affordable housing for the growing numbers of individuals and families who’ve been pushed to living paycheck to paycheck. You can also be very effective in communicating the need for universal health care, reproductive rights, and greater support for women and children who have been victims of domestic violence.

SCORPIO and SCORPIO RISING

Superpowers: Passionate, resourceful, resilient, motivator

Initiatives you can help: Reproductive rights, climate justice, LGBTQ+ rights, economic justice

Pluto is the ruling planet of Scorpio, and in Aquarius, it will be amplifying your intuitive sense of inner power, often through challenging circumstances or people. You are being called to share, communicate, educate, and inspire hope as only a Scorpio can. Circumstances will push you to overcome your natural reticence to go public, and deep down, you will know this is your time — that you were born for times like this. Remember: where the light is brightest, the shadows are darkest. And that is where you come through like no other!

SAGITTARIUS and SAGITTARIUS RISING

Superpowers: Adventurous, optimistic, honest, intelligent

Initiatives you can help: Voter rights, economic justice, climate justice, LGBTQ+ rights

This is the year you step forward envisioning a society that values the well-being of all. It takes a shift in values. You discover your aptitude for raising funds to support change and raising the bar for speaking truth to power. You may be especially drawn to explore how to impact issues of economic justice. Others will be looking to you as a knowledge resource, and you may surprise yourself with the depth of your commitment and sense of responsibility.

CAPRICORN and CAPRICORN RISING

Superpowers: Ambitious, disciplined, organized, persistent

Initiatives you can help: Climate justice, economic justice, education

Your career may undergo some unexpected changes this year. Nevertheless, you are more deeply committed than ever to movements that support people’s sense of identity, as the importance of your own identity is becoming clearer to you. You are willing to put yourself on the line to defend people’s right to be who they are. Help to build a safer world for everyone.

AQUARIUS and AQUARIUS RISING

Superpowers: Independent, unconventional, humanitarian

Initiatives you can help: Education equity, LGBTQ+ rights

The barriers in your mind are coming down! This is the year you realize the power of thought and the power of ideas — how they are used to control us, and how they can be used to free us. As Pluto begins its journey through your sign, you sense a deep shift taking place within you. You begin to see more deeply into the collective psyche of all the different voices of society. In the words of women’s rights activist Gloria Steinem, “The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off.”

PISCES and PISCES RISING

Superpowers: Compassionate, artistic, intuitive, mystical

Initiatives you can help: Health Equity, Housing Equity, LGBTQ+ Rights

You are putting it all on the line for what you believe in. It’s time to call out all the lies and deception, to declare the truth: There is enough of everything for everyone. You will feel drawn to nurture the spiritual roots of others (and yourself) in movements of all kinds. For progressives to be successful, the inner boundaries and limitations need to hang looser or fall away completely, so that the outer structures and limits can be seen for the illusionary concepts they are. This is what spiritual principles and practices help to happen, and you are called to bring this home to people in a deeper way. Humble yourself and ask the universe to work through you.

Richard Simon Kahn is a Los Angeles-based astrologer who grew up in Chicago and discovered his connection with astrology back in the late 1960s. For 30 years, he was a monk in the Self-Realization Fellowship, and later served as the house astrologer for the Crystal Matrix in northeast L.A. He has been actively providing soul-centered readings and consultations for the last nine years. Visit his website to learn more.