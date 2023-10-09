Word In Black, a collaboration of the nations leading Black publishers, in collaboration with STAT news, wants to hear from you. We are joining forces for a special project examining the Black perspective on body image, weight, and medications being used for weight loss.

We are seeking as many Black folks as possible to complete our survey. There are no wrong answers, and you can be kept anonymous.

Click on the survey here. Or fill it out below.

To be included in this project, please complete the survey by Oct. 23, 2023. If you would like to talk, one of our reporters will reach out to you shortly after the survey closes. Please share the survey with others.

Loading…