Do you remember where you were when you heard the news that Barack Obama had won the 2008 presidential election? Do you remember who you were with?

November 4, 2023, marks 15 years since the junior senator from Illinois made history by defeating John McCain, the senior senator from Arizona, and becoming the 44th president of the United States.

An elderly Black woman working as a poll worker handed me my ballot, a smile beaming from her face, and I started crying. I still have my stub from that ballot, proof that I was part of history. And I remember later on that night, after the Obama victory had been announced, my two sons jumped around, screaming and yelling out the window, “Barack Obama is the President!!!” And I cried some more.

I took this screenshot of the Chicago Tribune home page after Obama won on Nov. 4, 2008.

We are now 15 years removed from that historic moment when the United States, a nation built on the backs of our enslaved ancestors, elected a Black man to the highest office in the land.

In Obama, so many Black Americans didn’t just see a politician. We saw, in him, fragments of our collective selves — the hopes of Harlem Renaissance poets, the determination of Civil Rights marchers, the ambition of Black students trapped in deliberately underfunded schools. And we saw the deferred dreams of our elders.

We’ve lived a lot of life since then — the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump presidency, the election of Joe Biden as president and Kamala Haris as his vice president. Sadly, we got used to taking to social media and hashtagging the names of Black folks killed by the police — Tamir Rice, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and hundreds more. Every year, some folks mark how old Trayvon Martin would be if George Zimmerman hadn’t gunned him down in February 2012 while he walked home with a pack of Skittles and a can of Arizona Iced Tea. There’s the ever-present specter of war. Gas, food, and rent are higher than high… the whitelash keeps whitelashing, the world is heavy with the burden of pain and suffering, and sometimes it all makes it difficult to remember what hope and change felt like.

So we need reminders of what is possible, reminders of what happens when we show up and vote, reminders that despite the white supremacy-based efforts of individuals and institutions who don’t want change, in the end, progress can’t be stopped. Yes, the work to achieve true racial justice and equality is still there to be done, and as so many people have said, having Barack Obama as president didn’t end anti-Black racism. But him being president mattered. Having Michelle Obama as our first lady mattered. Having Sasha and Malia in the White House and watching them grow up like they were our play cousins mattered. Fifteen years later, let these photos serve as a reminder of what it felt like to witness how far Black America has come.

Hope and Change

US President-elect Barack Obama speaks during his victory rally in Chicago on November 4, 2008. (Photo credit EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Barack and Michelle Obama Casting Ballots

Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL,) his wife Michelle, and daughter Sasha carry their ballots to the vote tabulation machine November 4, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Charles Ommanney/Getty Images)

Taking Their Daughters to Vote

CHICAGO – NOVEMBER 04: Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL,) his wife Michelle, and daughters Sasha and Malia carry their ballots to the vote tabulation machine November 4, 2008, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Charles Ommanney/Getty Images)

Obama Proving He Voted

US Democratic presidential candidate Illinois Senator Barack Obama shows a paper proving he cast his vote in the 2008 presidential elections in Chicago, Illinois, on November 4, 2008. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

A Black Family Becomes the First Family

CHICAGO – NOVEMBER 04: U.S. President-elect Barack Obama walks on stage along with his wife Michelle (R) and daughters Malia (red dress) and Sasha (black dress) during an election night gathering in Grant Park on November 4, 2008, in Chicago, Illinois. Obama defeated Republican nominee Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) by a wide margin in the election to become the first African-American U.S. President elect. (Photo by Anthony Jacobs/Getty Images)

A Black First Lady

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle embrace on stage during Obama’s election night victory rally at Grant Park on November 4, 2008, in Chicago, Illinois. Americans emphatically elected Obama as their first black president in a transformational election, which will reshape US politics and the US role on the world stage. (Photo EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Black Children Headed to the White House

Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama and his family arrive on stage for his election night victory rally at Grant Park on November 4, 2008, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Obamas and the Bidens

US President-elect Barack Obama (L), his wife Michelle (2ndL), Vice President-elect Joe Biden (R), and his wife Jill during an election night party in Chicago, Illinois, November 4, 2008. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

The First Black President-Elect

U.S. President-elect Barack Obama smiles as he gives his victory speech to supporters during an election night gathering in Grant Park on November 4, 2008, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Making Our Ancestors Proud