This post was originally published on Michigan Chronicle

By Lynzee Mychael

A cultural shift has been unfolding among Black women – one that sees them embracing the “soft life” with open arms. The soft life is a lifestyle marked by luxury, experiences, and a desire for the finer things in life, and it has, in many ways, redefined what success means for Black women. This transformation has become a part of their everyday lives, and it is underpinned by a confluence of factors, including financial empowerment, broader career opportunities, and a shifting approach to consumer choices.

In this driven, self-reliant, and formidable community of about 22 million individuals, Black women represent 14% of the entire female population in the United States. Black women have consistently experienced growth in their numbers, earning potential, and educational achievements. Notably, 64% of Black women share the aspiration to ascend to the pinnacle of their chosen careers, a figure that stands at 95% higher than their counterparts.

One of the most significant shifts contributing to the rise of the soft life among Black women is their increasing financial power. Over the past few years, Black women have made substantial strides in economic empowerment. They are earning more, working in diverse industries, and being paid more competitively than ever before. According to a report by the National Women’s Law Center in the United States, Black women have consistently closed the wage gap faster than any other demographic, earning 64 cents for every dollar a white man makes in 2019. This trend continues to improve as Black women ascend to prominent roles in various fields, including tech, finance, and government.

A report by McKinsey & Company reveals that Black women have been making significant progress in leadership positions. In 2020, 46% of women hired into management roles were Black, compared to 36% in 2019. This representation in leadership roles is indicative of the growing influence and purchasing power Black women wield.

Black women today have more of an opportunity to make their own money and decisions. Today’s women aren’t afraid to spend and feel good. Ashely Massey, manager in the automotive industry

As Black women enter careers offering substantial incomes, they discover that the pathway to financial prosperity has also unlocked access to life’s more exquisite pleasures. Some attribute their aspirations for luxury and status as driving factors behind their career goals and responsible financial choices. Luxury is increasingly becoming a customary part of life for Black women, influenced by popular celebrities, social media trends, and the innate desire for an elevated lifestyle. This desire is both well-deserved and avidly pursued.

Historically, the concept of luxury was closely associated with well-established high-end brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and other brands predominantly owned by White designers. However, in recent years, a change has taken place, and we are now witnessing a growing number of Black-owned luxury brands entering the scene. The success and influence of Beyoncé, particularly during her 2023 Renaissance tour, have inspired more Black women to actively support Black-owned businesses. Beyoncé’s ever-evolving tour wardrobe predominantly featured creations by Black designers, showcasing her commitment to championing their work. Some of the Black designers she showcased on stage include Feben, Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, Ibrahim Kamara for Off-White, LaQuan Smith, and her own Ivy Park designs. This shift represents a notable change in the landscape of luxury in the fashion and retail industry.

While the spending power of Black women is undoubtedly intriguing, it extends far beyond sporadic indulgences. It signifies a shift towards self-investment and fulfilling their desires. The gaining of luxury goods, participation in high-end experiences, and access to personalized services is no longer a rarity; it has become an integral part of their lives. This increased financial empowerment has emboldened Black women to wholeheartedly embrace a lifestyle of refinement, prioritizing value, quality, and experiences that enhance their daily existence.

“Opportunity and understanding,” said Ashely Massey, a Detroit resident holding a managerial position within the automotive industry. “Black women today have more of an opportunity to make their own money and decisions. Today’s women aren’t afraid to spend and feel good. After spending years in the medical field, Massey switched industries, beginning a career in automotive. Massey stated that an increase in pay and advancement opportunities motivated her decision. These opportunities have allowed her and her child to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle and attain financial independence.

One place Black women have no problem splurging for quality is for beauty products. Black women have a special relationship with the beauty industry. Traditionally centered on hair and makeup, recent years have witnessed Black women’s dominance in careers such as esthetics and the growing lash industry. According to a 2022 research study by McKinsey on Black Economic Mobility, Black Americans channel a substantial $6.6 billion toward beauty products, making up 11.1% of the entire U.S. beauty market.

While aesthetics certainly hold a prominent position in the “soft life,” a significant portion of Black female consumers remain dedicated to fostering the growth of Black-owned beauty enterprises. Their objective is to sustain the circulation of Black dollars within their community, especially as their influence in the industry expands. Companies like The Lip Bar, a globally acknowledged vegan makeup brand based in Detroit, are instrumental in propelling Black-owned businesses into the sphere of luxury cosmetics. Under the guidance of CEO Melissa Butler, who boasts over a decade in the cosmetics game and the sale of more than 2 million units, The Lip Bar actively serves as a model for Black women, illustrating how to thrive in the luxury sector.

The kind of self-care I want to see Black women practice is the kind that liberates the soul.The kind that allows us to be our authentic selves. sophia nelson, author

Another integral aspect of the soft life lifestyle is self-care. This facet can be somewhat contentious. Some individuals contend that self-care is a luxury, especially when juxtaposed with the thousands of Black people who lack access to it. On the other hand, there are those who perceive self-care as not merely a luxury but a vital means of survival, categorizing it as a necessity rather than a mere desire. Self-care encompasses the actions and practices that ensure one’s well-being, allowing one to present oneself as the central character in the life one aspires to lead. What is universally agreed upon is that Black women, in whatever way they can access the joys and transformative benefits of self-care, should wholeheartedly embrace the opportunity.

“The kind of self-care I want to see Black women practice is the kind that liberates the soul,” says author Sophia Nelson. “The kind that allows us to be our authentic selves. The kind that frees us to wear our hair how we want, to speak our truths, to seek healthier romantic partners and build better friends. And it’s the kind of self-care that lasts a lifetime.” In her book Be the One You Need, Nelson offers guidance to assist Black women in breaking free from the stereotype of perpetual strength and prioritizing self-care, encouraging them to place themselves at the forefront of their lives.

The soft life, once a distant dream for Black women, has become a tangible reality. Financial empowerment, diverse career opportunities, and shifting consumer preferences have combined to redefine what success means for them. Black women are unapologetically embracing luxury and experiences, and they are willing to invest in the finer things in life. Their increasing influence in finance and consumerism underscores their role in shaping the modern consumer landscape.

As Black women continue to rise to prominence and break barriers across various industries, their impact on the economy and society at large is undeniable. They are not only making the soft life a part of their everyday existence but also setting an inspiring example for women from all walks of life to pursue their dreams, invest in themselves, and live life to the fullest.