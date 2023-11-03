This post was originally published on Michigan Chronicle

By Lynzee Mychael

With the onset of winter descending upon Detroit, our bodies face a significant adjustment as daylight diminishes and temperatures drop. This transition can trigger a dip in serotonin levels, leading to seasonal Depression, often interchangeably referred to as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). The symptoms of SAD are far from trivial, affecting over 10 million Americans annually, with women being four times more likely to experience it than men. In fact, more than 500,000 Americans find themselves hospitalized each year due to this condition.

SAD is a recurring form of Depression that typically occurs during specific seasons, most commonly in the fall and winter. While this condition affects individuals from all backgrounds, it is essential to acknowledge how it impacts Black communities. While the Motor City is renowned for its strength, even the most resilient individuals are not immune to the effects of seasonal Depression.

A May 2022 report from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, a federation of American health insurance companies, revealed that marginalized racial and ethnic communities, including Black and Hispanic Americans, are more likely to encounter severe and incapacitating symptoms of major depression. Paradoxically, they are less likely to access the beneficial treatments necessary for their well-being.

SAD has been predominantly studied in predominantly white populations; research is expanding to explore its effects on Black individuals. As the conversation around mental health continues to grow, it’s essential that we acknowledge and understand the unique challenges and experiences within the Black community.

In the pursuit of addressing mental health and seasonal depression concerns within the black community, Peace of Mind, LLC Wellness, Mental Health Collective, spearheaded by Dr. Natalie Poole, has arisen as a sanctuary and a source of optimism. This collective boasts an all-Black team of mental health professionals and guides who contribute an array of diverse backgrounds and extensive expertise.

Dr. Poole, who has been in the medical field for 28 years, was deliberate in assembling a team of providers who not only possessed formal training but could also resonate with adversity in their own lives, resulting in a deeper level of understanding and approach in their work.

“There is not a clear-cut experience for Black people,” said Poole. “But there is an identity where you can just understand a person’s walk in life. When formulating the mental health collective of my staff, it was important to bring people together, who had a diverse background, and allow their clinical experience and their expertise and their degrees to work with their personal journeys. I want to make sure that in their own personal walk, that they had also gone through some challenges, and they were able to be triumphant in it. Because there’s nothing like going to a therapist or seeking help from someone who just has the book smarts, but hasn’t identified in their own personal life, how to adapt the book smarts, into practical details.”

At the heart of the Peace of Mind office lies a profound dedication to healing and eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health within the African-American community. Dr. Poole’s personal journey, marked by her battles with breast cancer and various personal trials, has profoundly influenced the therapeutic methods embraced by Peace of Mind.

The Peace of Mind approach to mental health is characterized by key features. They adopt a holistic approach, offering services like neurofeedback, vibroacoustic therapy, aromatherapy, and personalized nutritional advice. Their client-centric care ensures tailored treatment plans, making therapy a collaborative journey. Poole states making sure that her practice offered alternative care options was always a priority. Through her own journey, she found that holistic means all the patient is included, cleansing mind, body, and soul.

The diverse team works together to help break barriers in their patients’ lives. They focus on root cause analysis, offer practical solutions, and provide homework assignments for personal growth and support. This technique is referred to by Poole as the modern approach. Given the individualized nature of seasonal Depression’s impact, it becomes essential to ensure that each patient receives customized care that leads to meaningful results.

“The modern approach is really what are your needs,” Poole explains. “And then let’s map a treatment plan for you individually. It is very client centric, understanding that when we take this walk together, you might have a clear destination as far as where you want to go. Then together we build what that journey looks like. At times though, on this journey, you may find it may change a little bit. As the provider, we help provide that compass. That’s a beautiful thing. I think it’s so important to understand that our client’s needs can change and if they do, we have to adapt.”

Dr. Poole emphasizes the importance of staying vigilant for signs of grief or loss, especially as the days grow shorter during the colder months. Integrating more natural light into your daily routine and engaging in activities like aromatherapy can offer rejuvenation and support. Additionally, Dr. Poole underscores the significance of nutritional psychiatry, urging individuals to be mindful of their dietary choices, as certain foods may contribute to feelings of darkness and gloom. Recognizing these factors and taking proactive steps toward self-care can make a significant difference in mental well-being.

What Does Seasonal Depression Look Like?

Seasonal Depression can be a chameleon, disguising itself in various forms. It’s not always the stereotypical image of someone who can’t get out of bed, but rather a wide spectrum of emotions and behaviors. Understanding these signs is a crucial first step in supporting one another:

Mood Changes: Individuals with SAD may experience persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, or irritability. They may become more emotionally sensitive and prone to mood swings.

Low Energy: A common symptom is a noticeable decrease in energy levels. Many individuals with SAD report feeling lethargic and having difficulty finding motivation.

Excessive Sleep: SAD often leads to increased sleep duration. Individuals may find it challenging to get out of bed in the morning and may take naps during the day.

Appetite and Weight Changes: Some people with SAD experience changes in appetite, often with a craving for carbohydrate-rich foods. This can result in significant weight gain.

Difficulty Concentrating: Concentration and focus may become impaired, affecting work or academic performance.

Withdrawal: Individuals with SAD might withdraw from social activities and interactions. They may prefer solitude and become less interested in hobbies or social events.

Physical Symptoms: Some individuals may experience physical symptoms such as headaches, body aches, and stomach problems.

Hypersensitivity to Rejection: SAD can heighten sensitivity to perceived rejection or criticism, making individuals more prone to feelings of worthlessness.

Feeling Like “Hibernating”: A strong desire to isolate or “hibernate” during the winter months is common in individuals with SAD.

It’s important to note that not everyone with seasonal Depression will experience all these symptoms, and the severity can vary. If you or someone you know exhibits several of these signs, especially during the fall and winter months, it’s crucial to seek professional help and support to manage and overcome seasonal Depression.

“When it comes to our culture, we need to begin removing this word that we’re strong black people. I think it’s heavy to carry because what it doesn’t do is give us permission to be human,” said Dr. Poole. “I would love for us as a community of African Americans to know that it’s okay to be human and we can remove some of these words of strength, because it allows us now to show up in a fashion to get real help without having to mask it under the guise of, well, we’re strong black women, or we’re strong black men. We are so much more than that. And real strength does derive not just from bearing it, but also from sharing it. Because vulnerability takes a lot of courage and bravery. And there’s nothing wrong with saying that and meaning it.”

As we approach the final stretch of the year, many of us find ourselves in a period of adaptation and reflection. With the onset of seasonal Depression, it becomes crucial to be mindful of our moods, surroundings, and thoughts. The holiday season often brings its own set of pressures, while the looming new year may stir feelings of unmet goals and past failures, all haunting our thoughts and dreams.

Rather than viewing this as a negative phase, it’s essential to recognize that this time can also be an opportunity for reinvention and gaining clarity.