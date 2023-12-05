Engaging voters, lifting voices, and making change. Our Sisters Civic Circle leaders work hard all year long. And now they’re ready to celebrate by sharing their JOY. From visiting the City of Lights to savoring the sweetness of sisterhood and embracing graduation triumphs, these leaders share what brought them JOY in 2023.

Janet Robinson, North Carolina

Program Director

Red Wine and Blue

Getting the news that we were getting Vice President Harris for a virtual event tomorrow night in partnership with Sisters Lead Sisters Vote and Win With Black Women! This was a personal project I embarked upon, and I am so encouraged to see it come to fruition via this powerful collaboration!

Salandra Benton, Florida

Executive Director

Florida Coalition on Black Civic Participation

The Power Of The Ballot Tour. It was a joy to see so many young people being engaged around civic engagement and wanting to be a part of making sure our community and Black history is not erased.

Krysta Jones, Virginia

Founder

Vote Lead Impact

I thoroughly enjoyed my time in London and Paris in October at The Links, Incorporated Global Black Women’s Summit. I explored the African influence in Paris with a tour, which ranged from the Egyptians to Josephine Baker. It was a great opportunity to relax, learn, and explore.

And I celebrated my 24th Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Founders’ Day with some of the amazing women I know — working to exemplify scholarship, service, finer womanhood, and sisterhood!

Cassandra Brown, Florida

Co-founder & Executive Director

All About the Ballots

My oldest, most favorite 23-year-old graduated with a degree in Social Work from Bennett College and started her accelerated track for her masters in social work at Savannah State. She is focused and determined to show up at any given moment as her best possible self at that time.

Jovida Hill

Executive Director

Philadelphia Commission for Women

Philadelphia’s success in electing its first woman mayor, African American Mayor-Elect Cherelle Parker, who will take the reins as the city’s 100th mayor.

Gwen McKinney is the creator of Unerased | Black Women Speak and is the founder of McKinney & Associates, the first African American and woman-owned communications firm in the nation’s capital that expressly promotes social justice and public policy.