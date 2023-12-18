The Financial Journey is a unique series focused on financial education and opportunities. These stories have been created through a strategic partnership between Wells Fargo and Word In Black.

When Wells Fargo launched its Beyond College initiative for the nation’s HBCUs a decade ago, online meetings and zoom conferences were not common, especially on college campuses.

What is now the Beyond College Webinar Series began with 90-minute conference calls, according to Dewey Norwood, HBCU strategy lead at Wells Fargo.

“Our marketing partners put together the conference calls. They were beyond amazing,” Norwood said.

The partners included Rainbow Push, the National Urban League, United Negro College Fund, and Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

“During those calls we said ‘here are opportunities and career pathways. These are the ways we can engage,” Norwood said.

The series has expanded to 12 sessions touching on a myriad of subjects “to help HBCU students along their academic experience.”

“It’s a 90-minute commitment,” Norwood said. “There is homework.”

Each webinar allows students to learn from leaders on topics that range from finances to careers to mental health. Over the years, thousands of students have participated, and several new topics are being added in 2024.

Knowledge from professionals and experts involved with money management, managing student debt, entrepreneurship, maneuvering the ‘gig economy,’ job and career choices, and internships are part of the seminars.

The audience is no longer only HBCU students, according to Norwood.

“We have students as early as middle school and high schoolers. We also have people in their 50s,” he said.

The webinar audience also includes students who are not seeking business degrees.

“Whether its anthropology, zoology, or another field – no matter the desire – we want to get people connected to financial services,” Norwood said.

One of those services is the HBCU Legends Collection debit card program, which Wells Fargo customers can access for free through their design studio. There are now 40 HBCUs and organizations that support them in the collection.

“We asked ourselves, and we asked our leaders, ‘What else can we do to celebrate HBCUs?’” Norwood said upon the cards’ introduction two years ago.

Norwood also stated that the Wells Fargo HBCU corporate strategy “is to make sure we’re bringing African American talent to the table.”

“There are so many amazing talents. We are also tapping into alumni. Think of all the graduates who are doing great things.’

Over the last 10 years, Wells Fargo has provided more than $40 million in financial support to HBCUs in local markets and through UNCF and the TMCF. Additionally, the company has given direct sponsorships and commitments to individual HBCU academic and athletic programs.

“There is no better way to celebrate 10 years than by announcing the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference is the 2024 Beyond College Webinar Series host,” Norwood said.

The MEAC’s eight members are Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Howard University, University of Maryland – Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, and South Carolina State University.

Wells Fargo research shows that participants “wanted more support on their financial journey.”

“How do I start a business? How do I buy a home? How do I do my resume? We get in-the-moment feedback, we get emails from students and administrators. We are listening to our constituents.”

Norwood added there is discussion on acquiring internships, something that many students fail to realize has an important timeline.

“The time to seek an internship for summer of 2024 was late summer or fall of 2023,” he explained.

There is a session on housing and building credit, and one entitled, “Protecting the bag.”

“This one includes elderly fraud protection. It’s not just about protecting your bag, it’s how to watch over relatives. How do you take care of others?

Another current topic of interest is what Norwood calls “social media smarts.”

“The decisions you make are important. Things that are put online are out there forever. We help students use social media in the right types of ways,” Norwood said.

He noted that the session also instructs students to “own past mistakes” that might be out there on social media.

“Let people know that you are not that person any longer,” Norwood said.

While the sessions are live, they are recorded and can be viewed on a YouTube channel hosted by Wells Fargo.

“It’s about careers and financial knowledge for our HBCU partners and the students,” Norwood said.

For the 2024 Wells Fargo Beyond College Webinar Series schedule and additional information, please visit Beyond College Webinar Series | Wells Fargo (wf.com)

