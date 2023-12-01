The Financial Journey is a unique series focused on financial education and opportunities. These stories have been created through a strategic partnership between Wells Fargo and Word In Black.

WIB: Can you describe your role at Wells Fargo?

At Wells Fargo, my team and I work with our procurement partners and business units to identify diverse businesses that can add value to our supply chain and, ultimately, our customers. We work to develop and manage relationships with those businesses and increase diverse-owned businesses’ share of our total procurement spend. As part of this work, we also help these businesses build capacity so that they can successfully meet the demands of working with a company our size. A second major focus of ours is to better understand and reduce the environmental and social impact of our operations. Working together with suppliers, we strive to help address economic, financial, and social impacts while meeting the needs of our investors, customers, and employees.

WIB: What would you say is the best part of the work you get to do?

The best part of my work is seeing a family create generational wealth by successfully growing their business with a major corporation. This is the essence of what the supplier diversity work is all about.

WIB: What does diversity and inclusion mean for you?

Diversity and inclusion means creating an environment where the group can perform its best because it operates in a way that includes the perspectives and opinions of all members of the group.

Supply Chain Management at wells fargo

WIB: What is one piece of career advice you can give to our readers?

Lateral moves are an important part of your career journey. They allow you to master new subject matter while continuing to hone your core functional skills. Lateral moves can ultimately prepare you for leadership as they enable you to bring a broader perspective to the table. Look at career progression as a lattice – not necessarily a ladder.

WIB: Having a role in banking can seem daunting at times. What do you enjoy most outside of work?

I spend lots of time with my son who is a third-grader. He is highly active in sports and arts activities and I’m happy to support his interests.

WIB: Describe your proudest moment to date.

Seeing young people who I have mentored or recruited at the company make the best of their opportunities, especially when they go on to have successful careers and families and ultimately give back by helping mentor others.

WIB: What would you say is the most important lesson about finances?

One of the most important finance lessons is the impact time has on the value of money. Save and invest what you can as soon as you can, and you’ll be amazed at the results.

WIB: Can you describe a pivotal moment in your career?



Earlier in my career, I took a lateral role which included responsibility for a poorly performing team. While I was initially afraid of failure, it ended up being an opportunity to clearly demonstrate my leadership capabilities by positively changing the trajectory of the team and its members.

WIB: What does having an “authentic voice” mean for you?

Being authentic, for me, is being someone people trust, someone who knows who they are and more importantly who they aren’t. This creates an environment where there are no hidden agendas, and where people can bring their best selves to the table.

Ron joined Wells Fargo in September 2023, and leads Supplier Diversity and Supply Chain Sustainability for the company. Previously, Ron led Strategic Sourcing for Honeywell International’s Global Real Estate and Facilities. He managed a team responsible for Sourcing and Supplier Management functions supporting Honeywell operations in 70 countries.

His career includes Supply Chain leadership roles at multinational corporations including Bank of America, AIG, Delta Air Lines and Procter & Gamble. He is passionate about Supplier Development and has led the implementation of several highly effective Supplier Diversity and Supply Chain Sustainability Programs in the Banking Industry.

Ron received his B.A. with honors from Morehouse College and earned his M.B.A. in Marketing from Florida A&M University. He has an impressive record of community involvement including serving on the Boards of 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte, Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council, and the Institute for Supply Management. Ron’s outside interests include travel, marketing, and youth sports.