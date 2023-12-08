The Financial Journey is a unique series focused on financial education and opportunities. These stories have been created through a strategic partnership between Wells Fargo and Word In Black.

WIB: Can you describe your role at Wells Fargo?

Spann: I lead Housing Access and Affordability Philanthropy for the Wells Fargo Foundation, one of the largest corporate foundations in the U.S. It’s a nationwide approach focused on keeping people housed, driving innovation in housing, and opening doors to access and housing affordability. We’re trying to make sure that persons living in historically marginalized communities have access to stable, affordable, and high quality housing which provides the foundation for all people to thrive in all other aspects of their lives.

WIB: What would you say is the best part of the work you get to do?

Spann: The best part is that we can truly have an impact on the trajectory of people’s lives, especially for the children in our communities. We have one of the greatest opportunities to change, for the better, the course of their lives just by making really solid philanthropic investments and working with partners to enhance their impact in communities.

WIB: What does diversity and Inclusion mean for you?

Spann: We often talk about diversity, equity and inclusion as if they are distinct pillars unto themselves. It’s an ecosystem. It’s about how we improve not just people’s lives, but the opportunities that people have to enjoy full lives, full careers, full educational attainment, and do that in an equitable way. It’s consistent, measurable and more than anything, the access points are readily available to all.

WIB: What is one piece of career advice you can give to our readers?

Spann: There isn’t one singular way to get to a career destination. I actually started off as an investment banker on Wall Street, then I realized that I wanted to apply my finance skills to community and economic development work. Here I am, however many years later, back in banking. The journey doesn’t have to be a traditional or straight path. It’s about growing perspective, learning as much as you possibly can, leaving a system and an organization – and even your teammates – better than you found them.

WIB: Having a role in banking can seem daunting at times, what do you enjoy most outside of work?

Spann: My kids are becoming young adults. Seeing the world through their eyes is fascinating. And then, I’m trying to live to be 200, so making sure I exercise and stay fit is also important as well as traveling.

WIB: Describe your proudest moment to date.

Spann: Personally, the birth of my kids. Professionally, it was the first time I ever redeveloped a community, and it was my hometown of Howard County, Maryland. I actually had the opportunity to redevelop my former neighborhood – which had faced significant disinvestment – into a world class, mixed income community with amenities and energy-efficient apartments. Home matters because it’s where we see every possibility for our lives. I was proud to give those children and families the opportunity to see all of the possibilities for themselves.

WIB: What would you say is the most important lesson about finances?

Spann: It’s not if you’re going to make a mistake, it’s when. Give yourself some grace, but not too much. Have the wherewithal and the fortitude to continue to endure. That’s particularly for folks who haven’t enjoyed generational wealth. Focus on the opportunity for wealth creation into the future for those who are coming behind you.

WIB: Can you describe a pivotal moment in your career?



Spann: The last redevelopment I did – located in Chevy Chase, MD – won the Urban Land Institute Jack Kemp award. From the first community I redeveloped to the last, is just a tremendous difference in the level of quality and level of services for each community.

WIB: What does having an “authentic voice” mean for you?

Spann: It means using that voice to make sure the most vulnerable among us are taken care of. Vulnerability doesn’t necessarily mean persons who are resource challenged, it could simply mean someone in your work community who is incredibly introverted or someone who’s junior to you and doesn’t have a similar platform or voice.

Stacy L. Spann is Head of Housing Access and Affordability Philanthropy for the Wells Fargo Foundation, one of the largest corporate foundations in the United States. As a member of Wells Fargo’s Philanthropy and Community Impact leadership team, Stacy leads strategies focused on strengthening historically marginalized communities and helping them build generational wealth.

With more than 25 years of experience in the public and private sector, Stacy’s housing experience is anchored in equity and creating more avenues to economic opportunity for low-wealth children, families, and seniors.

Prior to joining Wells Fargo, Stacy was president and CEO of Mid-City Financial, a real estate development company rooted in the development of multi-family and mixed-use housing. Managing an $800 million portfolio, Stacy led the company’s strategy and financial reporting while growing its real estate development, including Low Income Housing Tax Credit developments, new construction and real estate portfolio property sales.

Prior to Mid-City Financial, Stacy was executive director of the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, responsible for leading the development of more than 2,000 residential units and wrap-around services for agency customers and staff. He also pioneered a mixed income housing development and finance approach which garnered national recognition, including Urban Land Institute’s Jack Kemp Excellence in Affordable and Workforce Housing Award.

Stacy currently serves on the boards of the D.C. Policy Center and the National Association of Redevelopment and Housing Organizations (NAHRO).

He has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Morehouse College and a Master of Public Administration from Columbia University.