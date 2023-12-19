This post was originally published on Defender Network

By Aswad Walker

We all know the classic Christmas songs. Hell, we hear them every year. But so many of those songs we now recognize as timeless classics were once new Christmas songs on the scene. I think it’s long overdue that we introduce and accept some new tunes that have that Christmas classic feel. I dare say, if given a chance, many, if not all, of the songs offered up on this list can make your annual “must-hear” Christmas jams.

And I named this list “new-ish” because I know the Alexander O’Neal songs on it were made a good minute ago (1988… considered by some to be “the olden days”). But it’s straight-up criminal that this Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis (Flyte Tyme)-produced Christmas album “My Gift to You” is not considered a classic supreme. Yes; it’s that good.

Anyway. Check out the list. Check out the songs. Let me know if you agree with my choices. And please, please send me any new-ish classics I left off.

Oh yeah… and Merry Christmas!