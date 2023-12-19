This post was originally published on Afro

By Ashleigh Fields

Approximately 75 years ago, President Harry S. Truman desegregated the United States military, forever changing the landscape of defense by blurring racial lines and unblocking life-changing opportunities to service members of color.

This year, local non-profit Leave No Veteran Behind, invited soldiers from the front lines to high-ranking White House officials to discuss the impact of Truman’s decision over seven decades later. Anthony Woods, secretary of Maryland Department of Veteran Affairs, Dr. James Dula, USAF Retired and Mieia Edmonds, a representative, Navy Federal Credit Union in addition to several others served as impact panelists. The topic of discussion was “Creating Veteran Pipelines Into Civic Solutions” with a heavy focus on veteran employment.

Featured speakers included Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX-18), Edna W. Cummings, U.S. Army Retired, advocate of the championed Six Triple Eight Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021 and Dr. William Rowe, Chairman of the 75th EO9981 Ad Hoc Committee EO9981 which was established as the President’s Committee on Equality of Treatment and Opportunity in the Armed Services.

