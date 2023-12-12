This post was originally published on The Washington Informer

By Stacy M. Brown

The Supreme Court announced its decision to expedite the consideration of presidential immunity in the federal election interference charges against the twice-impeached former President Donald Trump.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team filed the request for an expedited review this week, emphasizing the imperative public importance of resolving the immunity claims promptly.

The high court agreed and decided to fast-track the examination of Trump’s claim to presidential immunity as he faces charges of federal election interference. The court’s statement read, “Petitioner’s motion to expedite consideration of the petition for a writ of certiorari before judgment is granted, and respondent is directed to file a response to the petition on or before 4 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.”

Smith’s urgency in seeking an expedited review stems from the looming March 4 trial date. “It is of imperative public importance that respondent’s claims of immunity be resolved by this Court, and that respondent’s trial proceed as promptly as possible if his claim of immunity is rejected,” stated Smith in the filing.

In October, Trump’s legal team initiated the legal challenge, asserting his “absolute immunity” from prosecution for actions taken during his presidency. However, D.C. District Judge Tanya Chutkan swiftly rejected the motion, paving the way for the case to progress.

In addition to Smith’s case, the former president faces three other indictments that led to 91 felony criminal charges which could land him a more than 800-year prison sentence.

Earlier this year, a civil jury found Trump responsible for sexually assaulting writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump is currently facing a civil trial for business fraud and the outcome will determine whether he can continue to operate in the state of New York. The judge in the case has already determined Trump committed massive financial fraud and state prosecutors want the former president to pay $250 million in fines.

