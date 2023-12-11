This post was originally published on Defender Network

By Laura Onyeneho

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”

Christmas is coming, and it’s time to celebrate love and togetherness with people who you love.

But I have one question to ask you. Are you entering the new year solo, or did you hope to lock down a lucky man or woman this year?

I ask this because there are so many young Black individuals who I come in contact with who dread the holiday season because of this question.

While couples are cuddling by the fireplace, exchanging thoughtful gifts, and creating wonderful memories, some deal with the societal scrutiny of being single during the holidays.

Picture this: you find yourself at the heart of Christmas dinner, surrounded by family warmth, laughter, and love. However, in the middle of the festive cheer, a looming question threatens to shatter the peace – the inquiry about your relationship status. Armed with seemingly innocent curiosity, Big Momma fires off questions that transform the holiday ambiance into an uncomfortable interrogation.

The pressures of societal expectations and well-intentioned but intrusive queries can shadow the otherwise joyous season. The narrative of being single during the holidays becomes a complex dance between self-contentment and societal perceptions. It’s essential to recognize that singleness is not a void to be filled but a unique melody to be embraced.

The holidays remind us that one’s worth extends beyond relationship status. There is inherent strength in navigating the festive season solo, which arises from an authentic understanding of self-love and personal growth.

However, the narrative of being single during the holidays is not just about enduring the scrutiny of well-meaning relatives. It’s also about dispelling the cultural misconception that longing for companionship is a sign of weakness. Human connection is a fundamental aspect of our existence in its various forms, and acknowledging the desire for romantic relationships is entirely normal.

Social media is flooded with “relationship gurus” [I say this very loosely] speaking on embracing solitude and reveling in the freedom of being single. Yet, there are moments when solitude doesn’t feel like a celebration but rather an uninvited guest at the holiday party. In those instances, redefining the narrative is crucial, acknowledging that it’s okay not to love every aspect of being single during the holidays.

So, how does one navigate this solo life during the holidays? Here are some tips to not just survive but thrive during the festive season:

Reframe Your Narrative: Instead of viewing singleness as a void, see it as an opportunity for personal growth and self-discovery. This season can be a time to strengthen your relationship with yourself.

Create Your Traditions: Craft unique holiday traditions that align with your interests and passions. Whether it’s a movie marathon, a solo travel adventure, or a day dedicated to self-care, make these moments uniquely yours.

Connect Virtually: Use technology to foster connections. Arrange virtual gatherings with friends and loved ones, sharing the season’s joy despite physical distances.

Practice Self-Compassion: Be kind to yourself. Acknowledge that feeling a range of emotions during the holidays is okay. Give yourself the grace to experience these feelings without judgment.

Cultivate Gratitude: Focus on the positive aspects of your life. Express gratitude for the relationships you have, the experiences you’ve gained, and the opportunities for personal development.

Engage in Solo Adventures: Embrace the freedom of solo experiences. Explore new hobbies, indulge in favorite activities, and relish the joy of doing things at your own pace.

Set Boundaries: Communicate your boundaries with loved ones. Politely but firmly express your comfort levels regarding questions about your relationship status, steering conversations toward positive and inclusive topics.

Volunteer and Give Back: Channel your energy into acts of kindness. Volunteering and giving back to the community can provide a sense of purpose and fulfillment during the holiday season.

Reflect and Set Intentions: Take time for introspection. Reflect on the year gone by, set intentions for the coming year, and focus on personal goals and aspirations.

Celebrate Your Journey: Acknowledge the resilience and strength that brought you through the year. Celebrate your individual journey, recognizing that every step has contributed to your growth.

Remember… you are loved and highly favored.