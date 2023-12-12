This post was originally published on Michigan Chronicle

By Lynzee Mychael

In a poignant and long-awaited ceremony, Second Lieutenant Fred L. Brewer Jr., a member of the renowned Tuskegee Airmen, was finally laid to rest on December 6, 2023, in his home state of North Carolina. Lt. Brewer had been missing for almost 80 years, a somber reminder of the sacrifices made by African American pilots during World War II.

Lt. Brewer’s journey began on October 19, 1944, when he participated in a crucial mission as one of 57 pilots assigned to escort bombers from Ramitelli Air Field in Italy to their targets in Regensburg, Germany. The Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African American pilots who overcame racial segregation to become one of the most respected fighter groups of their time, played a pivotal role in the Allied forces’ success.

The mission took a tragic turn for Lt. Brewer when his aircraft rolled over, and the canopy was jettisoned. In the chaos that ensued, his remains became unrecoverable, and he was declared missing in action. For 79 years, the fate of Lt. Brewer remained a mystery, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his family and fellow Tuskegee Airmen.

Clement Brewer, Lt. Brewer’s relative, expressed the profound impact of his ancestor’s legacy, stating, “Fred Brewer was just being the best example that he could be as an African American.” Lt. Brewer’s dedication and service exemplified the resilience and excellence of African Americans during a time when racial discrimination was rampant.

The Tuskegee Airmen, comprising both pilots and ground personnel, faced not only the challenges of war but also the pervasive racism of the era. Despite these adversities, they proved their mettle, contributing significantly to the Allied victory.

Decades after his disappearance, advancements in technology and the tireless efforts of researchers and military officials led to the discovery and identification of Lt. Brewer’s remains. The solemn ceremony held in North Carolina finally provided closure to his family and a grateful nation, honoring a hero who had been lost but not forgotten.

Lt. Brewer’s story is a testament to the resilience, bravery, and sacrifice of the Tuskegee Airmen, who paved the way for future generations of African American military personnel. As we reflect on this long-overdue homecoming, let us remember the legacy of those who fought against both external enemies and internal prejudice, forging a path toward a more inclusive and just society.