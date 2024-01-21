This post was originally published on Defender Network

By Amaka Watson

In a bid to simplify the financial aid application process, the introduction of a new Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form has hit a few bumps, causing delays for college-bound students gearing up for the 2024-2025 school year.

New FAFSA Launch:

The U.S. Department of Education unveiled a revamped FAFSA form on December 31, a departure from its usual October 1 launch. The aim was to simplify the process, but technical glitches and access difficulties during the initial week have created challenges for students, parents, and colleges alike.

Changes in the FAFSA:

The new form boasts fewer questions and offers the convenience of fetching tax information directly from the IRS. While it seeks to ease the application journey, a compressed timeline has turned the process into a more stressful experience for all involved parties.

Positive Outcomes:

On a positive note, the updated FAFSA widens access to Pell Grants, benefiting low-income students. However, it falls short in adjusting for recent inflation and alters the aid calculation by removing consideration for family members in college.

Challenges Ahead:

Financial aid offices are facing difficulties in processing forms promptly. Some states operate on a first-come, first-served basis for aid distribution, urging students not to procrastinate to secure their share.

Impact on Students:

Returning students may experience delays in making financial plans for the upcoming academic year. Those still deciding on college attendance might not finalize until March or April.

Colleges Respond:

Notable institutions like UH, Rice, Texas Southern, A&M, and Lone Star College anticipate providing full financial aid packages in March or April, a shift from the usual December distribution. While colleges are urging patience during the initial soft launch, concerns linger about potential impacts on students’ decisions and the ability of some institutions to issue financial aid awards promptly.

Looking to the Future:

Despite the challenges this year, colleges express optimism that the process will be smoother next year. The changes are seen as part of a transition period, with the hope that future implementations will streamline the financial aid application for all parties involved.