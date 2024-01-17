With the coming of each new year comes the determination to become better in every area of being: mind, body, and spirit. It is often accompanied by an intentional gym membership that may or may not survive the first quarter of the year.

Losing weight seems to ascend to the top of everyone’s to-do list, and one of the predominant tools this year seems to be intermittent fasting (IT), which emphasizes the time one eats rather than what one eats. Dieters choose spans including 16:8, 12:12, or, for the stalwarts, one meal a day (OMAD).

But fasting is not a new tool, especially for the faith community. In the scriptures, leaders either chose to fast or were ordered to fast in preparation for a singular heroic task or an extended journey.

Moses, Elijah, and Jesus fasted for 40 days; others fasted for unspecified lengths of time, apparently in preparation for a particularly challenging task or a lifetime of ministry.

Likewise, many churches begin the calendar year with a fast of choice to arm the entire body — physical and spiritual — for the year’s mission and ministry.

Fasts have historically extended 21 days, 40 days, or partial days, which are called consecration pasts. Again, we see the OMAD choice.

The Daniel fast seems to be chosen most often. When Daniel and his young cohorts (Daniel 1) were captured by King Nebuchadnezzar and offered the same caliber of food as that eaten by the King and his court; Daniel refused. He requested 10 days of eating vegetables and drinking water to prove themselves physically stronger and wiser than their peers. Needless to say, they were victorious.

The goal of fasting is not to frustrate church members with strict rules, according to the Rev. Wendy Spady, who pastors alongside her husband, the Rev. Ronald Spady, at Open Altars Ministries in Virginia Beach.

“We call for a 7-day fast and offer options for people who are taking medicine and those who have to eat for whatever reason,” Rev. Wendy Spady says.

And even within the seven days, there are specific instructions for each day, which begins this year on Jan. 12.

“It’s really to start the year off right and teach the parishioners to deny themselves — how to shut down, how to unplug…to build on what we already do every first Wednesday of the month.”

She says that’s how it’s used as a tool.

“We emphasize that Jesus fasted and that building this kind of discipline strengthens the relationship we have with Jesus. And they come back, excited, with their success stories when they’ve been able to do it.”

Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Houston is fasting for 30 days, and its website is equipped with aids for instruction and support. In addition to a greeting and explanation from their senior pastor, Dr. Marcus E. Cosby, there is a prayer focus journal and a scripture reading plan for each day. There are Christian education courses offered in person and hybrid, and there is a special page for children.

If deciding on meals is an issue, there are lists of “eats and don’ts,” a special guide for those with diabetes, and specific brands of approved foods.