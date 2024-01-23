This post was originally published on Michigan Chronicle

By Ebony JJ Curry

To mark the 51st anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s transformative Roe v. Wade decision, physicians nationwide convened to deliberate on a critical issue: the profound implications of a potential national abortion ban in the post-Roe era. This assembly of doctors from Georgia, Michigan, Texas, and Wisconsin critically examined the repercussions of the Court’s 2022 Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe’s long-standing legal precedents. They emphasized how this reversal has already complicated their ability to provide optimal patient care. Furthermore, they highlighted the grave concerns that a national abortion ban, a prospect championed by figures like former President Donald Trump, would not only reverse the hard-fought achievements in abortion rights in states such as Michigan and Wisconsin but also exacerbate risks to the health and well-being of women in states like Georgia and Texas.

Dr. Rob Davidson, the impassioned Executive Director of the Committee to Protect Health Care and a West Michigan emergency physician, didn’t mince words: “We must make no mistake: In the absence of Roe v. Wade, a national abortion ban is possible, and politicians like Donald Trump want to make it a reality,” said Dr. Rob Davidson, Executive Director of the Committee to Protect Health Care and west Michigan emergency physician. “A national abortion ban would take away the right to abortion in places like my state of Michigan, where voters overwhelmingly passed Proposal 3 in 2022 to restore the protections of Roe. A national abortion ban would also further restrict access to this necessary health care in states where abortion is already banned or severely restricted. That’s why doctors like us are speaking out today.”

Wisconsin’s abortion ban prevents me from being able to use the full scope of my training and expertise — the evidence-based, individualized care that my patients want, need, and deserve. Dr. Kristin Lyerly, member of the Committee’s Reproductive Freedom Taskforce and OBGYN in De Pere, Wisconsin.

The journey of Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 decision, is a story of struggle, progress, and resilience. It marked the recognition of a woman’s right to privacy in the context of abortion, a decision that empowered millions. For nearly five decades, Roe stood as a bulwark against efforts to undermine women’s reproductive rights.

For Michigan, the fight continues as Governor Gretchen Whitmer has enacted the Reproductive Health Act (RHA), a significant legislative package that dismantles a series of outdated and politically driven statutes. These repealed laws previously criminalized healthcare professionals, led to the unnecessary closure of healthcare facilities, escalated costs for patients, and limited abortion access. The RHA represents a pivotal step in Michigan’s efforts to enhance abortion access, building upon the momentum of Proposal 3’s passage November of 2022 and the earlier revocation of the state’s archaic 1931 abortion ban.

Key components of the Reproductive Health Act include:

Eliminating TRAP Laws in Michigan: These laws, specifically engineered to shut down abortion providers, imposed medically irrelevant and onerous regulations unrelated to clinic care quality. They dictated minute details like hallway widths, ceiling heights, HVAC systems, and specifications for janitorial spaces. Such restrictive measures not only inflated operational costs, particularly for independent clinics, but also led to a decline in available providers, significantly affecting residents in Western and Northern Michigan. Repealing a 1931 Law: This outdated legislation criminalized healthcare professionals for administering medication abortions, including mifepristone. Given that medication abortions are a predominant method for performing abortions and have been safely utilized for decades, this repeal is crucial. While other states continue to limit access to these medications, Michigan’s RHA guarantees that both providers and patients within the state will have unrestricted access to all available options. Guaranteeing Access to Comprehensive Reproductive Health Information for University Students: The RHA ensures that students at Michigan’s public universities are provided with accurate and complete information about their reproductive health choices. This initiative acknowledges that young adults deserve access to the full range of medical options available to others. Previously, students’ access to information, including details about abortion, varied based on their university’s policies. Abolishing Mandatory Separate Insurance for Abortion: The RHA repeals the previous law that compelled patients to purchase an additional insurance rider specifically for abortion services. This law effectively imposed an extra financial burden on individuals, particularly in cases of assault.

But now, doctors in states like Michigan and Wisconsin, where progress on abortion rights was hard-won, face the grim prospect of a rollback. Michigan’s Proposal 3, passed overwhelmingly in 2022 to restore Roe’s protections, exemplifies the public’s support for these rights. In contrast, states like Georgia and Texas, where abortion is already severely restricted or banned, the health and lives of patients hang precariously in the balance.

“Wisconsin’s abortion ban prevents me from being able to use the full scope of my training and expertise — the evidence-based, individualized care that my patients want, need, and deserve,” said Dr. Kristin Lyerly, a member of the Committee’s Reproductive Freedom Taskforce and OBGYN in De Pere, Wisconsin. “And a national abortion ban would mean worse reproductive health care — from miscarriage management to the infertility treatment that helps people start their families to caring for people with complicated pregnancies — worse reproductive health care for all of us. It would also mean that anti-abortion extremists like Donald Trump would continue to be able to dictate your personal medical decisions. On this anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we must acknowledge the harm that state abortion bans have already done, and further recognize the very real risk a national abortion ban poses.”

The physicians’ testimonies paint a vivid picture of the dire consequences a national abortion ban would have. They speak of the complexities of medical decision-making, where the nuances of each case are essential. A blanket ban on abortion would strip them of the ability to act in the best interests of their patients, forcing them into a one-size-fits-all approach that is antithetical to the ethos of medical care.

Moreover, the ban’s impact extends beyond the examination room. It is a threat to the very autonomy and dignity of women, potentially leading to dangerous, unregulated procedures and exacerbating healthcare disparities, particularly among marginalized communities.

This gathering of physicians is more than a commemoration; it’s a call to action. It’s a reminder of the ongoing struggle for reproductive rights, a struggle that encompasses not just the right to abortion, but the broader fight for women’s health and autonomy.

As the specter of a national abortion ban looms, we find ourselves at a critical juncture. The path we choose will define not just the future of women’s healthcare but the very ideals of freedom and justice that we hold dear. The battle for reproductive rights, ignited by Roe v. Wade, continues with renewed urgency. As Dr. Davidson and his colleagues have so fervently voiced, the time to act is now.