This post was originally published on Michigan Chronicle

“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically,” said an 18-year-old student in an op-ed for his college newspaper titled “The Purpose of Education.” That student was young Martin Luther King Jr., back in 1947. “We must remember that intelligence is not enough. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.”

Education goes beyond textbooks and quarterly tests when it comes to the well-roundedness of a student; it is extra-curricular activities, volunteering, music, the arts, sports, and social skills that go hand in hand with a true education — especially for the trajectory of inner-city kids.

Additionally, music played an immense role during the Civil Rights Movement. It wasn’t just background noise; it was the soundtrack of a revolution. These songs, from Marvin Gaye’s, What’s Going On, to Wake Up Everybody by Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, filled with messages of hope, resilience, and struggle, did more than just echo the sentiments of a generation fighting for equality; they educated, mobilized, and united people across various fronts.

Detroit has an undeniable legacy as a music powerhouse that could be the key to revolutionizing education in its schools. The city has a significant Black community, deemed as the Blackest city in America, and for inner city students, tapping into this rich musical heritage could offer substantial benefits for the educational system.

Pushing this narrative throughout the city of Detroit is Damien Crutcher, managing director of Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Detroit Harmony program.

“I’m a Detroiter who still lives in the city and who went to Detroit Public Schools, and being able to be a part of music in elementary school, middle school, and throughout high school paved the way for me to go to Michigan State and Michigan, so, music education for our inner-city kids is important to me,” Crutcher says.

The city has given so much to the musical world, and according to Crutcher, it’s time we brought that gift back into our schools. “Watching a kid open up an instrument case for the first time is magical because a lot of our kids just don’t know that it is even possible, and I want to make sure that they have the things they need with that, like lessons and people to keep them going throughout the process.”

On a Mission to Transform Lives

For years, Crutcher has been on a mission to transform the lives of kids through the power of music, such as getting instruments into the hands of children who might otherwise never have the chance to play a note. Since 2019, under Detroit Harmony’s banner, which was birthed by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Crutcher has managed to give away around 700 instruments to kids in the city of Detroit. This isn’t just about handing out instruments; it’s a commitment to ensuring that every student in Detroit has not only an instrument but also access to quality music education.

Crutcher’s journey in music is as inspiring as it is influential and stands as a testament to the transformative power of music education in the city. A proud graduate of Cass Technical High School, Crutcher’s early exposure to music in Detroit’s vibrant cultural scene laid the foundation for his remarkable career. Crutcher’s academic path took him from the halls of Cass Tech to the esteemed music programs of Michigan State University and later, to the University of Michigan, where he earned his Master of Music degree. These institutions honed his skills and deepened his appreciation for the art of music, setting the stage for his future contributions to the field.

“The backdrop of this is that as Detroiters we have to know that Detroit is the musical capital of the world,” Crutcher says. “When it comes to music our kids must understand that they’re following in the footsteps of Aretha Franklin, Jack White, J Dilla, and the list goes on. That’s a huge part of our structure as we introduce them to the world of music education. That is an impact piece that is important to us.”

Now, what Crutcher has learned on this journey is something we all need to pay attention to. He’s found that these kids have a thirst for music that goes way beyond what anyone might have guessed.

“Kids do better when they’re involved in music,” he says. “Just being on the stage and having someone clap after you play changes their life. Working with other students in a band, choir, an orchestra, or whatever, you have to learn to work with everybody, and that is a life skill.”

It’s a reminder that when we provide our young people with the right resources and opportunities, they excel. We often talk about the lack of resources in our communities, but he is actively changing that narrative, showing us the untapped potential in our kids. Crutcher has a take on music education much like Martin Luther King Jr’s outlook on education as he argued that education has both a utilitarian and a moral function as he states in “The Purpose of Education”: “It seems to me that education has a two-fold function to perform in the life of man and in society: the one is utility and the other is culture.”

Aligning With Kingian Principles

Crutcher’s work is more than music education; it’s about shaping a brighter future for our children. This work is vital, not just for cultivating future musicians, but also for enriching the lives and education of our youth. It’s about giving them a voice, a means of expression, and a path to discover their talents. This, in every sense, aligns with the principles of empowerment and opportunity that leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. advocated for.

In a full-circle moment, Crutcher returned to his roots in education. As the director of bands and orchestras at Southfield-Lathrup High School, he influenced a new generation of musicians. Under his guidance, numerous students have pursued successful careers in music, becoming professional musicians, dedicated music teachers, and creative artists. His impact extends beyond technical skill, instilling a passion for music and a commitment to artistic excellence in his students.

Students like Kris Johnson. Johnson, a shining example of Crutcher’s mentorship, now serves as an executive director at the Michigan State University Community Music School of Detroit. His journey, profoundly influenced by Crutcher’s guidance, reflects the transformative power of mentorship in music education.

Under their combined efforts, projects like Detroit Harmony have flourished, offering instruments and rich musical experiences to students without cost, and introducing them to a variety of outreach activities.

The Value of Mentorship

“MSU Community Music School-Detroit has been fortunate to have partnered with Detroit Harmony since 2022, specifically through their instrument drive,” Johnson said. “Taking advantage of this generous resource has helped supplement our dedication to providing students enrolled in our program with an instrument loan without any charge to families. Additionally, our families and students have participated in several impactful outreach opportunities provided by the DSO and Detroit Harmony, including attending the live performance of the DSO recreating the score to Blank Panther, instrument exploration activities, drum circles, and more.”

This intergenerational mentorship, where seasoned educators like Crutcher uplift emerging leaders like Johnson, mirrors the ethos championed by Martin Luther King Jr. King, a firm believer in the advancement of education for African American students, would have seen the value in such mentorship, recognizing it as a vital tool for not just academic growth but for building character and community leadership. In essence, the work of Crutcher and Johnson in music education is a continuation of King’s vision, fostering a legacy of empowerment, opportunity, and cultural richness in the community.

“I have had the privilege of being mentored by Damien Crutcher, and I can confidently say that his guidance and mentorship have been invaluable to my personal and professional growth. His unwavering support, deep knowledge, and inspiring leadership have inspired me to strive for excellence and make a positive impact in the field of music education. As I often say: without Damien, there would be no Kris,” Johnson says.

In Detroit, where music is an integral part of the city’s identity, incorporating it into the school curriculum means more than just teaching notes and rhythms.

Music is more than just a subject in school; it’s a critical tool for empowerment and change, especially for our kids in the inner cities and our black students. Think about it: In these classrooms, where the beats of hip-hop, the soulfulness of R&B, and the revolutionary sounds of jazz and blues fill the air, music isn’t just about notes and rhythms. It’s about connecting these young minds to a legacy that’s as rich as it is empowering. These are genres that are stitched into the very fabric of African American history and culture. This isn’t just education; it’s a reclamation of identity and a bold statement of pride.

Fast forward to today, this same musical legacy continues to inspire and drive movements for social justice. It’s more than historical; it’s current, it’s urgent. For our kids walking the same path as Crutcher, music is not just a subject to be studied; it’s a vital tool for navigating their world, a way to process their experiences, and a means to drive forward change. It’s education, yes, but it’s also empowerment, community building, and a profound way to keep the flame of justice and equality burning bright.

Plato, the renowned ancient Greek philosopher, insightfully observed, “I would teach children music, physics, and philosophy; but most importantly music, for the patterns in music and all the arts are the keys to learning.” This perspective rings especially true when we consider the historical context of music, which dates back to 400,000 years ago as the earliest known instrument to humankind. Its universal appeal and usage, from the lullabies sung to babies to the melodies that resonate with adults, underscore its enduring significance.

In Detroit, where music is an integral part of the city’s identity, incorporating it into the school curriculum means more than just teaching notes and rhythms. It’s about connecting students with their city’s history —from the soulful eras of Motown to the groundbreaking rhythms of techno. This connection can be a source of pride and inspiration for students, fostering a sense of belonging and identity.