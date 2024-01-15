This post was originally published on Defender Network

By Laura Onyeneho

The college admission process can be both exhilarating and challenging for high school seniors, but the journey often involves navigating unique hurdles for Black students.

Affordability remains a significant hurdle, with cost cited as a primary barrier. Furthermore, a lack of extracurricular support amplifies the challenge, limiting access to resources crucial for navigating the complex landscape of college admissions. The fight against racism, the political pushback against affirmative action, and historic/ongoing discrimination are some examples.

A joint study by Lumina and Gallup states that Black students are also more likely than any other group to have full-time jobs or significant family caregiving and wage-earning responsibilities, factors that make it challenging to succeed in college.

Roberto Cruz is the program manager at EMERGE, a Houston area program that addresses the challenges that cast a shadow over the city’s promising minds. Thirteen percent of students from Houston’s low-income communities earn a post-secondary degree within 10 years of high school graduation. Nationally, 25% of high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds apply to the most selective colleges and universities. EMERGE is on a mission to change these statistics.

The Defender spoke to Cruz to explore the nuances of the college admission process, the challenges students face, and the resources available to empower them.

Defender: What particular types of barriers do students face when preparing for college admission?

Cruz: Many Black students come from families with limited financial resources, affecting their access to test preparation courses, extracurricular activities, and college application fees. Educational disparities, often rooted in historical inequities, can result in gaps in academic preparation and college readiness. Systemic issues, such as the lack of representation and cultural sensitivity in educational institutions, contribute to an environment where Black students may feel marginalized or overlooked in the admissions process.

Defender: How can students of color enhance their college applications?

Cruz: Students of color can enhance their college applications by showcasing their unique experiences and perspectives. Emphasizing cultural background, community involvement, and personal growth in application essays allows them to stand out. Active participation in extracurricular activities related to community service, leadership, or creative pursuits is crucial. By presenting a holistic view of their achievements, students can give admissions officers a deeper understanding of their potential contributions to the school of their choice.

Defender: How can students navigate the admissions process at competitive colleges?

Cruz: Navigating the admissions process at competitive colleges requires a strategic and well-informed approach. Students should prioritize building a well-rounded portfolio that goes beyond academic achievements. This includes carefully selecting courses, engaging in extracurricular activities, and seeking leadership opportunities. At EMERGE, for example, we have an afterschool program for high school students to prepare for this process while providing them with one-on-one support. We also have college tours for students. Students sit in on classes and connect with their peers at these colleges.

Defender: Getting into college is great. But what are the available financial resources students should consider if they are afraid of going into debt?

Cruz: Fear of accumulating debt is a legitimate concern for many students. Exploring available financial resources, such as scholarships, grants, and work-study programs, is essential. Students should prioritize colleges with robust financial aid programs and consider institutions that offer merit-based scholarships. At EMERGE, we partner with colleges that provide financial aid packages that meet our students’ needs.

Defender: What advice do you have for preparing for standardized tests and interviews?

Cruz: Standardized tests and interviews can be daunting, but early and consistent preparation is key. Students should engage in test preparation courses, use study materials, and consider taking practice exams. Since the pandemic, we’ve noticed a shift in how colleges prioritize standardized testing. Some opt out of requiring these tests for incoming applicants, leaving it to the individual students to decide whether or not to add it to the application.