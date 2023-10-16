“Love Don’t Live Here” is Word In Black’s series exploring how domestic violence impacts our community and what we can do about it. Trigger Warning: These stories contain mention of domestic violence and abuse.
What About the Children? How Domestic Violence Harms Academic Success
Exposure to domestic violence damages student mental health and stifles learning, even for kids from other households.
Teaching Black Teens the Signs of Dating Violence
Officially, about 1 in 3 teens in the United States experiences teen dating violence. But those are only the reported numbers.
How to Practice Self Care After Surviving Domestic Violence
Black women who survived domestic violence share how they care for and protect their mental health, with these self care strategies.
The Toll of Domestic Violence on Kids
An estimated three million children witness violence in their homes annually, putting them at risk for illness, PTSD, and low self-esteem.
How to Spot Financial Abuse and Exploitation in Relationships
In every case, intimate partner abusers use influence and persuasion to keep financial autonomy from their partners.
Hope for Survivors: Life After Domestic Abuse Exists
Survivor offers advice and hope to help other Black women imagine life after intimate partner violence.