This post was originally published on Defender Network

By Amaka Watson

Book bans, especially those that target the works of Black authors, are a growing concern in today’s society. As we witness a disturbing trend of censorship, where literary voices are stifled, it’s crucial to shed light on the importance of preserving these invaluable narratives.

Black authors have been at the forefront of shaping conversations about race, identity and societal change. Yet, their books are frequently banned in school districts and libraries across the nation. This censorship, often driven by religious or political beliefs and a misguided sense of protection, robs readers, particularly young minds, of the chance to explore different perspectives.

When we erase these books from our literary landscape, we miss the opportunity to expand our children’s horizons and engage in vital dialogues about lives and thoughts that differ from our own. It’s noteworthy that many of the banned books deal with issues of race and sexuality. And it’s no coincidence that a substantial portion of these authors identify as LGBTQ or Black.

While some seek to restrict access to these books, it is equally essential to champion their place on our shelves, ensuring that these powerful stories continue to inspire and educate.

“The Autobiography of Malcolm X” by Malcolm X and Alex Haley

Reason for Ban: This seminal autobiography, a candid exploration of Malcolm X’s journey from a life of crime to his transformation into a civil rights leader, has faced repeated bans due to its perceived radical content and criticism of white supremacy.

“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison

Reason for Ban: Toni Morrison’s powerful novel about a young African American girl’s struggle with her self-esteem and identity is often challenged for its frank exploration of racism, sexual abuse, and controversial themes that some consider unsuitable for young readers.

“Beloved” by Toni Morrison

Reason for Ban: Another classic by Toni Morrison, “Beloved” has been banned for its graphic content, including scenes of violence and sexuality, as well as its unflinching portrayal of slavery’s brutal legacy, which some find disturbing.

“Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston

Reason for Ban: Zora Neale Hurston’s masterpiece has faced bans due to its portrayal of a Black woman’s journey to self-discovery and independence. Some critics argue that the novel’s frank depiction of sexual awakening and unconventional relationships make it inappropriate for certain audiences.

“Go Tell It on the Mountain” by James Baldwin

Reason for Ban: James Baldwin’s exploration of themes such as religion, sexuality and racial identity in “Go Tell It on the Mountain” has led to its censorship in some school districts. Baldwin’s unapologetic approach to addressing these topics challenges traditional beliefs, making it a target for censorship.