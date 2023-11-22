By Stacy M. Brown

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a new Commission on Social Connection to address loneliness as a pressing health threat, promote social connection as a priority, and accelerate solutions in countries of all incomes.

The findings come as the holiday season kicks in full swing and where mental health experts have long cautioned against being alone this time of year.

The Commission is co-chaired by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and African Union Youth Envoy Chido Mpemba, and it is made up of 11 renowned policymakers, thought leaders, and advocates. Over a three-year period, this project will investigate how social ties promote health in people of all ages. It will also suggest strategies for establishing large-scale social relationships. The Commission will investigate how connectivity benefits our communities and society by promoting economic advancement, social development, and creativity.

Social isolation, defined as a lack of social relationships and loneliness, as well as the social pain of not feeling connected, are pervasive. Contrary to popular belief, isolation and loneliness have an impact on the health and well-being of people of all ages all over the world. One in every four older persons is socially isolated, and the proportions are basically similar across all regions. According to a study, 5% to 15% of teenagers suffer loneliness. However, officials suspect that these figures are likely underestimated.

“High rates of social isolation and loneliness around the world have serious consequences for health and well-being. People without enough strong social connections are at higher risk of stroke, anxiety, dementia, depression, suicide, and more,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “This WHO Commission will help establish social connection as a global health priority and share the most promising interventions.”

WHO officials concluded that the lack of social interaction is as dangerous as, if not more dangerous than, other well-known risk factors such as smoking, heavy drinking, physical inactivity, obesity, and air pollution. Social isolation has a negative influence on both physical and mental health; research has connected it to anxiety and depression, as well as increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease by 30%.

The new WHO Commission will define a global social connection agenda, raise awareness, and build collaborations that will drive evidence-based solutions for countries, communities, and individuals. This agenda has particular significance at this time, given how the COVID-19 pandemic and its social and economic repercussions undermined social connections.

“I am thrilled to work closely with an outstanding group of Commissioners on advancing social connection – a vital component of well-being. Together, we can build a world that is less lonely, healthier, and more resilient,” said Murthy. “Given the profound health and societal consequences of loneliness and isolation, we have an obligation to make the same investments in rebuilding the social fabric of society that we have made in addressing other global health concerns, such as tobacco use, obesity, and the addiction crisis.”

The WHO found that social isolation can also lead to poor educational achievements; young people who are lonely in high school are more likely to drop out of college. It can also have a negative economic impact; feeling alienated and unsupported at work can lead to lower job satisfaction and performance.

“Young people are not immune to loneliness. Social isolation can affect anyone, of any age, anywhere,” said Chido Mpemba, African Union Youth Envoy. “Across Africa and beyond, we must redefine the narrative around loneliness. Investments in social connection are critical to creating productive, resilient, and stable economies that promote the well-being of current and future generations.”

The Commission on Social Connection, supported by a Secretariat based at WHO, will hold its first leadership-level meeting from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8. The first major output will be a flagship report released by the mid-point of the three-year initiative.