Milwaukee is witnessing a transformation — a journey fueled by data, collaboration, and a fervent commitment to justice.

Playing a crucial role in this endeavor is Data You Can Use, a diverse coalition of local professionals committed to providing accessible data for addressing community concerns. For instance, Walnut Way, a local community-based organization, serves as an exemplary community organization harnessing data for empowerment and showcasing the tangible impact of leveraging information for positive change.

Milwaukee’s recent 9th Annual Data Day, themed ‘Journey to Justice,’ resonated with the collective desire to dismantle silos, democratize data, and catalyze systemic change. This convergence of minds, comprising residents, professionals, government officials, and academics, marked a pivotal moment in the pursuit of equitable solutions.

As the director of the Office of Community Collaboration and Engagement at Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), I was delighted to be at the core of this journey, igniting discussions on climate injustice. My goal for the event was to illuminate the power of a people-first approach in driving authentic community engagement while citing statistical data as a key pillar in addressing climate inequity.

Walnut Way’s community work is a testament to the marriage of data-driven strategies and grassroots climate action. Their work aims to reduce disparities among African Americans, increase community wealth, enhance residents’ well-being, and create a resilient, self-sustaining neighborhood. Their collaboration with institutions like the Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute underscores the potency of data in shaping environmental justice initiatives.

Their approach to community-led, comprehensive development allows residents to lead important initiatives that support the unique needs of their community, fostering economic mobility, supporting small businesses, and advocating for issues like energy burden, the portion of your total household income that goes specifically toward paying for energy-related expenses like electricity, heating, and other similar costs, broadband access, and water rights.

Broad-based collaboration is core to Walnut Way’s efforts to create healthier community environments. To help residents, policymakers, and businesses make informed decisions related to protecting the health and well-being of communities, Walnut Way collaborates with MKE FreshAir Collection, a local non-profit air quality monitoring and advocacy organization.

With support from Walnut Way, MKE FreshAir Collective relies on the Air Visual App by IQAir as a primary platform for helping residents receive real-time, neighborhood-level air quality notifications, empowering them to make informed decisions about their well-being. Their meticulous deployment of air quality sensors, guided by health data, not only educates nearly 10,000 Milwaukeeans, but also serves as a blaring call for policy reforms.

The tapestry of these initiatives spotlights the critical role of the historic Inflation Reduction Act in fostering sustainable infrastructure and incentivizing climate projects, like Walnut Way’s community bioswales and healthy home projects, which leverage tax incentives on construction and sustainable supplies for affordable homeownership projects. It’s a testament to how informed funding propels impactful community-driven solutions.

The real marvel lies in the potential—a potential propelled by tools like EDF’s Climate Vulnerability Index (CVI). This instrument isn’t just a map; it’s a compass guiding investments and empowering Black communities to confront climate risks head-on.

The CVI presents the opportunity for local governments to leverage the tool as a resource to not only show where the risks lie, but to help steer new investment in solutions. Supporting groups like Walnut Way — and ensuring the right investments flow to the right places for the biggest impact — is critical to the advancement of climate progress.

Walnut Way’s unwavering commitment to fostering economic and climate equity within Milwaukee’s historically marginalized communities stands as a testament to their dedication in redefining the parameters of success. Their efforts serve as an exceptional model for other communities seeking to address similar challenges by using data to inspire action. And utilizing tools like the CVI that doesn’t just showcase climate risks — but offers a roadmap for equitable investments, leveraging the IRA’s transformative funding — can add to this momentum.

Milwaukee stands at the cusp of a transformative era, armed with data as a catalyst for justice. Let their journey, while ongoing, exemplify the potency of collaborative efforts, data-driven strategies, and equitable funding in sculpting a future where justice isn’t a distant dream but a tangible reality.

Together, we champion a call to leverage data for community empowerment, a journey where justice isn’t a destination but a path we pave together.

Dr. Tonya Howard Calhoun is the director of community engagement at the Environmental Defense Fund, where she works to put people at the center of climate solutions. She previously worked as the national field manager for Moms Clean Air Force.